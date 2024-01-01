Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GEL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.08. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

