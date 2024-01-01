Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genius Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

