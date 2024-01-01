GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOVXW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

