GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GOVXW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
