Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Up 42.1% in December

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the November 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,014,000 after acquiring an additional 81,104 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after acquiring an additional 951,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.2 %

GTY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Getty Realty

