Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 411,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.
Shares of ROCK stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.98. 106,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,197. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.17.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
