Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 411,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ROCK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.98. 106,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,197. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.