Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Up 0.9 %
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.
