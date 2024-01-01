Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Up 0.9 %

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

