Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLBZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.00. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.72. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBZ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.