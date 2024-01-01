Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Shares of GPN opened at $127.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

