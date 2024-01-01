Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Up 52.3% in December

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

GPN opened at $127.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

