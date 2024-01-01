Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

GWRS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,940. The company has a market capitalization of $316.14 million, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,410,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

