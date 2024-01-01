Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Update

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:RNRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $13.91.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile
The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
