Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Update

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RNRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNRG. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.