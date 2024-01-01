Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globus Maritime
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLBS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. 125,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.24. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.