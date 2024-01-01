Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLBS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. 125,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.24. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

