GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.14.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

