GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GMS by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 179,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,194. GMS has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

