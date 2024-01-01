Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 584,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Thaddeus Darden purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $166,248 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 184,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 668,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Granite Ridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $800.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GRNT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

