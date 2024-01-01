Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in December

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $11.29. 453,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,512. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

