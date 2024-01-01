Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

GREEL traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $10.66. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

