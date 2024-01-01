Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

