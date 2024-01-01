Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 175,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OMAB stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $84.63. 29,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,463. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 34.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,375,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

