Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Update

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of GCAAF stock remained flat at $33.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
