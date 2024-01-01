Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in December

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the November 30th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HMCTF remained flat at $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $1.29.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile
