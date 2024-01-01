H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,700 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 504,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HEES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on H&E Equipment Services
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance
HEES traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,151. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
