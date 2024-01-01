H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,700 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 504,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,552,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEES traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,151. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

