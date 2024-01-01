Head-To-Head Comparison: Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) vs. WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bouygues and WANG & LEE GROUP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 1 3 0 0 1.75 WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Bouygues presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.28%. Given Bouygues’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bouygues is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

This table compares Bouygues and WANG & LEE GROUP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $46.71 billion 1.58 $1.03 billion $3.10 12.45 WANG & LEE GROUP $4.17 million 2.59 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and WANG & LEE GROUP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 2.25% 8.98% 2.06% WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bouygues beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. It also produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire TV, Ushuaïa TV and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; produces cinemas; and entertainment and leisure comprising licenses and publishes boards games, as well as music production and live events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed network services; and Bbox Fibre, an internet box. Additionally, the company provides design, installation, and maintenance services in various fields that include cooling and fire protection, facility management, digital and ICT, electrical, and mechanical and robotics, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

