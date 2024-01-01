Head-To-Head Comparison: PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) versus BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and PagerDuty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 7 3 0 2.30 PagerDuty 0 4 4 0 2.50

BigCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $12.05, suggesting a potential upside of 23.84%. PagerDuty has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91% PagerDuty -18.00% -22.87% -6.40%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares BigCommerce and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and PagerDuty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.65 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -7.66 PagerDuty $370.79 million 5.74 -$128.42 million ($0.82) -28.23

PagerDuty has higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PagerDuty beats BigCommerce on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Response, that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; PagerDuty Process Automation products, which empower users with the ability to create automated workflows and runbooks that span different scripts, tools, APIs, and system commands to safely hand off the knowledge required to use these tools correctly and consistently; PagerDuty Event Intelligence, that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; and PagerDuty for Customer Service, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

