Head to Head Comparison: Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) & POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Peraso has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -142.05% -110.29% -74.64% POET Technologies -2,526.04% -184.98% -147.49%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $14.87 million 0.57 -$32.40 million ($1.05) -0.27 POET Technologies $550,000.00 72.26 -$21.04 million ($0.55) -1.70

This table compares Peraso and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peraso. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peraso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peraso and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peraso currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.65%. POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 701.80%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Peraso.

Summary

Peraso beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

