Head to Head Contrast: Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) & Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -133.97% -28.75% -26.02% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forge Global and Garden Stage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forge Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.34%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than Garden Stage.

36.3% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Forge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and Garden Stage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million 8.66 -$111.86 million ($0.52) -6.60 Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garden Stage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

Forge Global beats Garden Stage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets. It also provides data solutions that analyzes and makes investment decisions in the private market. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Garden Stage

(Get Free Report)

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

