Head to Head Contrast: Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) versus Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Parks! America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.76 billion 2.93 $986.98 million $0.61 25.28 Parks! America N/A N/A N/A $0.00 272.80

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Parks! America. Shimano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parks! America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 1 0 0 0 1.00 Parks! America 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shimano and Parks! America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Parks! America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Parks! America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 13.95% 11.79% 10.74% Parks! America N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shimano beats Parks! America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc. and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc. in June 2008. Parks! America, Inc. is based in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

