Head to Head Contrast: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) vs. Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 102.59%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -6.33% 2.07% 0.83% Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89%

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Super League Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $819.76 million 0.61 -$98.08 million ($0.32) -9.06 Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.33 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.09

Super League Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications. Ribbon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ribbon Communications beats Super League Enterprise on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. It also provides multiple solutions for VoIP, VoLTE, VoNR, and UC&C in network, on-premises, or via the telco cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

