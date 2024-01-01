Head-To-Head Review: AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) vs. Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Zuora has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $338.39 million 3.98 -$197.97 million ($0.58) -16.21 AvidXchange $316.35 million 7.96 -$101.28 million ($0.34) -36.44

This table compares Zuora and AvidXchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AvidXchange has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -18.68% -64.62% -10.20% AvidXchange -18.71% -6.17% -1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zuora and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 1 3 0 2.75 AvidXchange 0 3 8 0 2.73

Zuora currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.30%. AvidXchange has a consensus target price of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Summary

AvidXchange beats Zuora on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions. It also provides Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configure, price, and quote various subscription options; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform for digital publishing and media industry; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

