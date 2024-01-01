Head-To-Head Review: Forian (FORA) versus Its Peers

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Health Information Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Forian to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Forian and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forian N/A N/A N/A Forian Competitors -57.65% -119.61% -15.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forian and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forian $31.67 million N/A 16.22 Forian Competitors $127.30 million -$298.55 million 400.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Forian’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Forian. Forian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

12.6% of Forian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Health Information Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Forian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Health Information Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forian and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forian 0 0 4 0 3.00 Forian Competitors 55 371 778 4 2.61

Forian presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 162.56%. As a group, “Health Information Services” companies have a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Forian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forian is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Forian has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forian’s peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forian beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Forian Company Profile

Forian Inc. provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other. The company's products include BioTrack, a vertically integrated point of sale, manufacturing, delivery, and cultivator software solution for dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors; and Cannalytics, a Software as a Service based analytics solution that provides customers with a presentation of business performance. Its products also comprise BioTrack seed-to-sale compliance traceability platform, which is used to manage the tracking and tracing of various cannabis products from cultivation to sale; and BioTrack State Traceability & Enforcement Monitoring System to ensure transparency and accountability throughout cannabis supply chain. In addition, the company offers security monitoring and web marketing services. Forian Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Forian Inc.

