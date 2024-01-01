Head-To-Head Review: Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) vs. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Neste Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Neste Oyj and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A Sunoco 2.38% 53.87% 8.06%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.54 33.18 Sunoco $25.73 billion 0.23 $475.00 million $5.56 10.78

This table compares Neste Oyj and Sunoco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Neste Oyj. Sunoco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neste Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neste Oyj and Sunoco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neste Oyj 1 0 5 0 2.67 Sunoco 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sunoco has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.07%. Given Sunoco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Neste Oyj.

Dividends

Neste Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Neste Oyj pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sunoco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sunoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sunoco beats Neste Oyj on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neste Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel fuel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, industry, transport companies, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations. It's All Other segment includes partnership credit card services, franchise royalties, and retail operations; and offers credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money order, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. The company owns and operates retail stores under the APlus and Aloha Island Mart brand names; and offers food, beverages, snacks, grocery and non-food merchandise, motor fuels, and other services. Sunoco LP was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in 2014. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.