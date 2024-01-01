Head to Head Survey: Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Austin Gold has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Austin Gold and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$1.07 million ($0.22) -3.36 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -21.92% -21.70% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Austin Gold and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Austin Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Austin Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Austin Gold beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

