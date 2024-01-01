Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

HSII traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.53. 87,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,522. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $594.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,796.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $3,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,366.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 114,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 59.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,732 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

