Heirloom Wealth Management Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Heirloom Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 86,046 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 935.4% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 91,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 82,239 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 76,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $41.51 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

