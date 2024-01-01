Heirloom Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Heirloom Wealth Management trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $82.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

