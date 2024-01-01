Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 1.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $138.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.82. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $139.22.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

