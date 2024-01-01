Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

