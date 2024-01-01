Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 4,901 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 2.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

