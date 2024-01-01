Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

