Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

