Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $489.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

