Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,000.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,519.05 and a one year high of $7,075.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6,264.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6,192.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

