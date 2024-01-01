Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ED opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.