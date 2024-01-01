Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHR stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

