Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 3.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

