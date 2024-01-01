Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

PAYX stock opened at $119.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

