Hendershot Investments Inc. Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.
Welltower Price Performance
WELL opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 187.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
