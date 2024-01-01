Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

