Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.21.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Quarry LP grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

