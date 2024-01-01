Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Short Interest Update

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,900 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 473,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HSAI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hesai Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.91. 309,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,961. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 27.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Further Reading

